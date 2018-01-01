TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Indonesian man is trying to find the whereabouts of his long-lost Taiwanese father who has been missing for 12 years.

Fanuel Yasun Polak, 26, who currently works as an entrepreneur in Manado City on the Indonesian island of North Sulawesi, is currently searching for his Taiwanese father, who he last saw when he was 14 years old in 2006.

Fanuel's father, Huang Chi-fa (黃紀發), was born in Dabu County in China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 9, 1953, which means he will be turning 65 next month.



Fanuel's father Huang Chi-fa.

Fanuel's father met his mother at the beauty parlor where she worked in Jakarta, Indonesia. At the time, Huang was sent to work in Indonesia by a shoe manufacturing company and went by the name Johanes.

Three months after the couple met, they were wed on July 20, 1991. Fanuel says his parents were married in a church, but not legally. ​

Fanuel says that because his parents' marriage was not registered in Taiwan, he does not believe he is eligible for Taiwanese citizenship.



Fanuel's father (left), Fanuel (center), mother and brother (right).

Fanuel was born in May of 1992 and his younger brother was born in October of 1998. He said that his father had previously been married to a Taiwanese woman, with whom he had three sons.

Huang would visit Fanuel and his family in Indonesia for a month at the end of every year. Fanuel says his father also took him to Taiwan to visit relatives, including his half brothers, for the first time when he was 6 and again when he was 10.

However, when Fanuel was 14 years old, his father left them for the last time in January, 2006. On the way to the airport, he told Fanuel that he should love his brother and not be naughty.



Fanuel's father (left rear), mother (center rear), brother left, paternal grandmother (center front), himself (right).

They expected him to come back the next year as usual, but he never did and was never heard from again.

Fanuel said his father's last known address in Taiwan was in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. He said he knew his father was the youngest of 8 children.

Huang's old Taiwan national ID card, which he left behind, listed him as having been born in Dabu County in Guangdong, China and working in sales for Tiong Liong Industrial Co., Ltd. (中良工業股份有限公司).



Fanuel's father on far left with some of his siblings.

Key information:

Father: Huang Chi-fa (黃紀發), also known as Johanes Huang, born Nov. 9, 1953 in Dabu County, Guangdong, China

Mother: Lily Alfritha Polak, born April 22, 1968 in Manado, Indonesia.

Son: Fanuel Yasun Polak, born May 7, 1992 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Son: Chendra Elisafat Polak born Oct. 3, 1998 in Manado, Indonesia.



Fanuel (left) with his wife and two children.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Huang Chi-fa (黃紀發), please contact Fanuel Yasun Polak via his Facebook page.