The world's tallest statue was unveiled in India's Gujarat state on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with pomp, circumstance and heightened security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, a key Indian independence leader, dubbing it the "Statue of Unity." He's faced criticism for going ahead with the project, despite concerns from locals who threatened to protest the unveiling.

At 182 meters (587 feet), the statue is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty in New York City. It also dwarfs the world's next-tallest statue, the Spring Temple Buddha in China, which is 128 meters tall.

