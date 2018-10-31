TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the Taichung World Flora Expo just around the corner, Chunghwa Post on Oct. 31 issued two commemorative stamp sets to mark the event.

The international floral showcase is taking place in the city of central Taiwan between Nov. 3, 2018 and Apr. 24, 2019.

One of the two sets comprises four postage stamps with denominations of NT$6, 8, 9, and 28, respectively, featuring Taichung-indigenous flower varieties -- the lily, dancing-doll orchid, gladiolus orchid, and flamingo flower.

The other one is a miniature set with three barrel-shaped stamps featuring cartoons of the mascot of the floral expo, the “leopard cat.” The three stamps come in denominations of NT$13, 15, and 17, respectively.

A total of 800,000 floral-themed sets and 780,000 leopard cat-themed sets will be available, according to Chunghwa Post.

Speaking at the ceremony announcing the issuance of the new stamps, Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) pointed out that Taichung accounts for two-thirds of the total output value of flowers produced in Taiwan, reported CNA.

He invited stamp enthusiasts to add the commemorative sets to their collection and show their support for the flower exhibition, which boasts a plethora of attractions showcasing Taiwan’s prowess in technology and arts.

To purchase the stamps, visit the floral set page or search "臺中" (Taichung) at the Chunghwa Post website to find more related merchandise.

Event announcing issuance of the commemorative stamps (Photo/Chunghwa Post)