All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 11 8 2 1 17 41 30 5-1-0 3-1-1 2-0-0 Toronto 12 8 4 0 16 42 37 3-4-0 5-0-0 2-1-0 Boston 12 7 3 2 16 37 29 4-1-0 3-2-2 4-1-0 Pittsburgh 10 6 2 2 14 43 32 2-2-1 4-0-1 1-1-0 Montreal 11 6 3 2 14 34 29 4-2-0 2-1-2 2-1-2 Buffalo 12 6 4 2 14 31 35 3-2-1 3-2-1 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 11 6 4 1 13 36 28 1-1-1 5-3-0 4-0-0 Carolina 12 6 5 1 13 36 34 3-3-1 3-2-0 2-1-1 Washington 10 5 3 2 12 39 37 3-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-1 Columbus 11 6 5 0 12 39 43 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 9 5 3 1 11 31 28 5-1-1 0-2-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 11 4 5 2 10 36 44 3-2-1 1-3-1 2-2-0 Philadelphia 12 5 7 0 10 35 48 2-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 12 4 7 1 9 32 41 3-3-0 1-4-1 0-1-1 Detroit 12 3 7 2 8 30 46 1-3-1 2-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 9 2 4 3 7 28 35 0-2-1 2-2-2 0-0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 12 9 3 0 18 42 29 4-3-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 Minnesota 12 7 3 2 16 35 35 5-0-2 2-3-0 3-2-0 Colorado 12 7 3 2 16 41 27 3-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 35 32 5-1-1 2-3-0 2-2-0 San Jose 12 6 3 3 15 41 36 2-1-1 4-2-2 2-1-0 Chicago 12 6 3 3 15 41 43 3-2-2 3-1-1 2-1-1 Calgary 13 7 5 1 15 41 42 2-2-1 5-3-0 1-1-0 Vancouver 13 7 6 0 14 36 42 3-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Edmonton 11 6 4 1 13 32 34 2-2-1 4-2-0 0-0-0 Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 34 30 5-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Arizona 11 6 5 0 12 31 21 3-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Anaheim 13 5 6 2 12 32 37 2-2-2 3-4-0 2-1-2 Vegas 12 5 6 1 11 27 34 3-2-1 2-4-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 10 3 4 3 9 36 39 2-3-1 1-1-2 1-1-3 Los Angeles 11 3 7 1 7 22 39 2-2-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Calgary 3, Toronto 1

Vancouver 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 6, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5, Columbus 3

Calgary 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Boston 3, Carolina 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 8, New Jersey 3

Nashville 4, Vegas 1

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 3

Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2

Arizona 5, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, San Jose 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida vs. Winnipeg at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.