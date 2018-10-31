  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Object thought to be Lion jet at 32-meter depth

By  Associated Press
2018/10/31 12:58
A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakar

A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakar

A relative holds a photo of a passenger of the crashed Lion Air plane at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives

A relative holds a photo of a passenger of the crashed Lion Air plane at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives

A family member of passengers of the crashed Lion Air plane is assisted by others upon arrival at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday,

A family member of passengers of the crashed Lion Air plane is assisted by others upon arrival at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday,

Rescuers remove a bag containing debris retrieved from the waters where Lion Air flight JT 610 is believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Ja

Rescuers remove a bag containing debris retrieved from the waters where Lion Air flight JT 610 is believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Ja

Rescuers carry a body bag containing the remains of victims retrieved from the waters where Lion Air flight JT 610 is believed to have crashed at Tanj

Rescuers carry a body bag containing the remains of victims retrieved from the waters where Lion Air flight JT 610 is believed to have crashed at Tanj

A relative of a passenger of the crashed Lion Air plane cries at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives numbed b

A relative of a passenger of the crashed Lion Air plane cries at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives numbed b

Relatives of a passengers of the crashed Lion Air plane cry at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives numbed by

Relatives of a passengers of the crashed Lion Air plane cry at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives numbed by

Rescuers conduct a search operation for the victims of the crashed Lion Air plane in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

Rescuers conduct a search operation for the victims of the crashed Lion Air plane in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Lion Air passenger plane in Indonesia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Indonesia's navy says a 22 meter (72-foot) long object suspected to be part of the crashed Lion Air jet was located at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet) in seas northeast of Jakarta.

Navy officer Haris Djoko Nugroho says in a television interview divers will be deployed after a side-scan sonar has produced a more detailed image of the object and location. He says the object was first located on Tuesday evening.

He says, "There are some small objects that we found, but last night, thank God, we found a large enough object."

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing's website says the MAX 8 has a length of 39.5 meters (129 feet).

___

9:15 a.m.

Indonesia's military chief says a massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet.

The 2-month-old Boeing plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Hadi Tjahjanto said, "This morning I've been briefed by the head of Search and Rescue Agency about the strong possibility of the location coordinates" of Flight 610. "We're going to see it ourselves on location. And hopefully that is the main body of the plane that we've been looking for."