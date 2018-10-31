CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is returning to court for the first time since a jury found him guilty this month in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke won't be sentenced during Wednesday's hearing but the judge might set a sentencing date.

One issue that could be discussed is the minimum and maximum sentence that the white ex-officer will face when he's sentenced for one count of second-degree murder and 16 counts — one for each time he shot the black teen— of aggravated battery with a firearm. Legal experts say it's unclear how long the sentence can or must be.

Another issue that could be discussed is the appeal that Van Dyke's attorneys said they planned to file after the verdict was announced.

___

For the AP's complete coverage of the case: https://www.apnews.com/LaquanMcDonald