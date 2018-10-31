TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The driver behind the deadly derailment of Puyuma Express train No. 6432 in Taiwan's Yilan County on Oct. 21, today attended a memorial service for the 18 passengers killed in the crash held in Taitung, where he kneeled and kowtowed to express his sincere apologies.

The Taitung County Government announced that flag were to be lowered at half-staff during a joint memorial service at the Taitung Memorial Funeral Hall in memory of the 18 passengers who perished when the No. 6432 Puyuma Express train leaped off the tracks at Xinma Station in Su'ao at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 21. Today, 48-year-old driver behind the derailment, Yu Chen-chung (尤振仲), quietly entered the funeral hall, kneeled, and kowtowed to pay his respects to the victims.

According to local media reports, Yu was accompanied by his lawyer and family member as he flew from Taipei to Taitung to attend the ceremony this morning. Dressed from head to toe in black, including a black surgical mask, Yu had a grim expression on his face and did not utter a word.

After paying his respects, Yu looked haggard and sat in a lounge chair, with his head bowed and his face covered with clinched fists. Yu was seen frequently wiping tears from his face with tissues as he sat in silence.

Yu was joined by his son and daughter was he walked into the funeral hall. He bowed, suddenly kneeled, and kowtowed three times on the ground, before standing up again with the assistance of his children, according to local media reports.