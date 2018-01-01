TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Pokémon GO Safari Zone is going to be held in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan tomorrow (Nov. 1), announced the Pokémon GO Live website on Sept. 30.

According to the announcement, the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event will take place in the Tainan Metropolitan Park and the Chimei Museum from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. During the event, many Pokémon Trainers will be able to encounter Pokémon not normally seen in Taiwan, such as the Water- and Rock-type Pokémon Relicanth, the Psychic-type Pokémon Unown, some undisclosed "unown letters," and for a lucky few - a Shiny Pinsir.

Each day, the event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the two main venues as well as 30 hot spots in the area, according to Tainan's tourism bureau. The Tainan government anticipates that over 200,000 people will attend the five-day event.

Those who wish to participate need only show the Pokémon GO app on their mobile phones to enter the venues and they will be eligible for a NT$150 discount on admission to the Chimei Museum. In addition to the Tainan Metropolitan Park and Chimei Museum, other venues include National Cheng Kung University's banyan garden, Chigu Salt Mountain, Jingliao Old Street in Houbi District, and Tainan Confucius Temple, among others.



Chimei Museum. (Photo by flickr user Michael Wu)

Acting Mayor of Tainan Lee Meng-yen (李孟諺) last Thursday (Oct. 25) said that hotels in Tainan are fully booked and even some hotels in Kaohsiung have started to become filled. Technicians from the major telecom operators will be at the scene to ensure that internet connectivity is maintained throughout the event.

The Tainan Tourism Bureau pointed out that during the event, other rare Pokémon will be up for grabs in Tainan's downtown area. Due to limited parking space at the main venue, the Tainan Metropolitan Park, Trainers are advised to take either Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR) to Tainan HSR station or Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) trains to Tainan Railway Station and take a bus to Bao'an Station (保安站).

From Bao'an Station, it is a 10-minute walk to the Tainan Metropolitan Park. The Tainan Tourism Bureau is also arranging for free shuttle buses at the Tainan HSR station and Sugar Mall (台糖嘉年華購物中心). The event is free to all Trainers.

A page showing maps of the areas where the event is being held can be seen on the pokemonhubs website.