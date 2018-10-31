|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Boston
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Brooklyn
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|New York
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Orlando
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|Washington
|1
|6
|.143
|2½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Portland
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Sacramento
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Phoenix
|1
|5
|.167
|5
___
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92
Portland 103, Indiana 93
New York 115, Brooklyn 96
Sacramento 123, Miami 113
Golden State 149, Chicago 124
Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109
Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120
San Antonio 113, Dallas 108, OT
Denver 116, New Orleans 111
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 125, Miami 113
Cleveland 136, Atlanta 114
Sacramento 107, Orlando 99
Boston 108, Detroit 105
Toronto 129, Philadelphia 112
Memphis 107, Washington 95
Oklahoma City 128, L.A. Clippers 110
Portland 104, Houston 85
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.