Crashed Lion Air jet possibly found in Indonesian seas

By  Associated Press
2018/10/31 10:34
A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakar

A relative holds a photo of a passenger of the crashed Lion Air plane at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Relatives

Rescuers load body bags containing debris and remains of the victims of the crashed Lion Air plane during a rescue operation in the waters of Tanjung

Rescuers load body bags containing debris and body parts onto a rescue ship during the search operations for victims of the crashed Lion Air plane in

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A top Indonesian military official says the Lion Air jet that crashed Monday may have been found in the Java Sea.

Armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto says a search and rescue effort has identified the possible seabed location of the jet. Debris and some human remains were found previously but not the main fuselage and the black boxes.

The 2-month-old Boeing jet crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Tjahjanto said a team would be sent to the identified location to confirm the findings.

Relatives numbed by grief have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the crash, which has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia's fast-growing aviation industry.