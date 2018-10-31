  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/31 10:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 7 1 .875
Boston 5 2 .714
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 3
Brooklyn 2 5 .286
New York 2 5 .286
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 4 4 .500
Miami 3 4 .429 ½
Orlando 2 5 .286
Atlanta 2 5 .286
Washington 1 5 .167 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 0 1.000
Detroit 4 2 .667
Indiana 4 3 .571 3
Chicago 2 5 .286 5
Cleveland 1 6 .143 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 2 .667
New Orleans 4 2 .667
Memphis 3 2 .600 ½
Dallas 2 5 .286
Houston 1 5 .167 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 5 1 .833
Portland 5 2 .714 ½
Utah 4 2 .667 1
Minnesota 3 4 .429
Oklahoma City 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 7 1 .875
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 2
Sacramento 5 3 .625 2
L.A. Lakers 2 5 .286
Phoenix 1 5 .167 5

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92

Portland 103, Indiana 93

New York 115, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 123, Miami 113

Golden State 149, Chicago 124

Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 120

San Antonio 113, Dallas 108, OT

Denver 116, New Orleans 111

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 125, Miami 113

Cleveland 136, Atlanta 114

Sacramento 107, Orlando 99

Boston 108, Detroit 105

Toronto 129, Philadelphia 112

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland 104, Houston 85

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.