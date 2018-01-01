TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- At 8:11 a.m. this morning, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County, where an intensity level of 4 was recorded, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 35.4 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall and was measured at a shallow depth of 21.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Hualien County, an intensity level of 2 was recorded in Nantou County and Taichung City, and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Taitung County and Yilan County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.