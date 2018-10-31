BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A group of Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia's capital say a mob beat a man to death and ransacked their homes while shouting slurs against foreigners.

The attack occurred last week after rumors emerged on social media that Venezuelans living in Bogota's impoverished Ciudad Bolivar district were kidnapping children.

The migrants are now sleeping outside a hospital and said Tuesday that they are too scared to return to their neighborhood.

Colombian police say they are investigating the attack, which was recorded on cellphones. Authorities say there is no proof to support claims about stealing children.

Almost 1 million Venezuelans have moved to Colombia to escape their country's economic crisis. The United Nations has warned that the poorest migrants increasingly face discrimination.