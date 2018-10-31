NEW YORK (AP) — It was a great World Series for Boston, but not necessarily for Fox.

The Red Sox' five-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 14.1 million viewers. The Nielsen company says that's down from the 2018 Fall Classic, which averaged 18.9 million viewers for the Houston Astros' seven-game triumph over the Dodgers.

The ratings drop likely had more to do with the length of the series than the matchup. World Series games tend to draw in more viewers as the series goes longer, and the broadcasting network usually hits the jackpot if it goes a full seven games — like last year's series.

The most-watched game this year was the clinching fifth game on Sunday night.