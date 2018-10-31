Danish domestic intelligence chief Finn Borch Andersen on Tuesday said that an Iranian intelligence service had prepared an attack against an Iranian Arab opposition figure living in Denmark.

"We are dealing with an Iranian intelligence agency planning an attack on Danish soil," Andersen said. "Obviously, we can't and won't accept that."

Police arrested a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin in relation to the planned attack, saying the suspect had helped Iranian intelligence "to act in Denmark."

Andersen said the suspect had taken photographs of the residences of members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA).

Tehran has designated the group a terrorist organization and accused it of attacking a military parade in September, allegations ASMLA has firmly denied. The Ahvazi Arabs have called for an independent state in the Khuzestan Province of Iran.

'Totally unacceptable'

Andersen said the main suspect had denied any wrongdoing. He added that Denmark had reached out to its European partners to determine "further steps."

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen tweeted that the alleged plot was "totally unacceptable." Samuelsen was expected to deliver further comments on the situation later Tuesday.

Andersen noted that a massive operation in September that saw Danish authorities cut land links to the island of Zealand – where the capital, Copenhagen, is located – was part of a chase to capture a person suspected of involvement in the foiled attack.

However, it was later proven that a stolen car registered in Sweden, which had prompted the operation, was not linked to the attack.

Foiled attacks

Danish authorities warned that Iranian intelligence services had extended their reach in Europe, highlighting a foiled attack against an annual opposition rally in Paris.

In July, German prosecutors charged an Iranian diplomat with working as a foreign spy and orchestrating a conspiracy to commit murder as part of the suspected bomb plot against the Paris rally.

Prosecutors said the diplomat was suspected of hiring a Belgian-Iranian couple to carry out the attack. German police arrested him while he was on holiday in Bavaria, away from his diplomatic mission in Austria. Since he wasn't in Austria at the time of the arrest, he was not entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Earlier this month, German authorities extradited the diplomat to Belgium.

ls/msh (AP, Reuters)

