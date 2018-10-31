Alleged NYC subway bomber goes on trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has told a New York City jury a Bangladeshi immigrant wanted to cause death and destruction by detonating a pipe bomb last year in a busy subway station.

A defense attorney for Akayed Ullah agreed in opening statements on Tuesday there was evidence he had committed a crime, but said there no proof he acted on behalf of the Islamic State group.

The 28-year-old Ullah has pleaded not guilty to providing material support to a terrorist organization and other charges at the trial in Manhattan federal court.

The defendant was arrested after a homemade bomb strapped to his chest partially exploded in an underground pedestrian walkway near Times Square during the morning rush. Authorities said he was the only person seriously wounded.