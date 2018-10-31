ZURICH (AP) — Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned from soccer for life after being filmed taking bribes by an undercover television program in Ghana.

FIFA says its ethics committee judges found Nyantakyi guilty of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest.

Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($498,000), though it is unclear if FIFA has any authority to force payment.

Nyantakyi was a vice president of the Confederation of African Football and president of Ghana's soccer federation when the TV footage was revealed in May.

He was shown taking $65,000 in cash from reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

Nyantakyi resigned his soccer positions days before the World Cup began in Russia.

