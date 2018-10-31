PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of a Bradley University professor and her husband (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A central Illinois sheriff says officers are searching waterways for the bodies of a college professor and her husband a day after charging their 21-year-old son with murder in their deaths.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said Tuesday that crews are focused on streams in rural Henry County, where Jose Ramirez told investigators he dumped the bodies from a bridge.

Asbell says the search is broad because Ramirez is unfamiliar with the area about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from his parents' home near Peoria.

The sheriff says weekend rains could have swept the bodies far downstream.

Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron last reported to work Thursday at Bradley University in Peoria. Brill de Ramirez was an English professor and Ramirez Barron worked in the school's information technology department.

6:40 a.m.

Authorities say a 21-year-old Illinois man has confessed to killing his parents who have been missing since the weekend.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said Monday that Jose Ramirez is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

Asbell says a relative called authorities late Sunday to the couple's Princeville home, where deputies found blood. He believes the 63-year-olds were killed Friday.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Roberts is charged with obstruction and concealment of a homicidal death in the killings.

Asbell says Ramirez confessed, and that the victims' bodies are somewhere in rural Henry County.

The couple last reported to work Thursday at Bradley University in Peoria. Brill de Ramirez is an English professor and Ramirez Barron works in the school's information technology department.