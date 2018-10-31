In this Aug. 11, 2018, photo, Bill Powell travels in to a mine near Eureka, Utah. He searched similar mines for months before his 18-year-old son Rile
This Sept. 7, 2018, photo shows Nick Castleton looking down a shaft, near Eureka, Utah. Underneath the landscape of the U.S. West lie hundreds of thou
In this May 16, 2018, photo, a mine shaft is covered near Eureka, Utah. In Utah alone, the state is trying to seal more than 10,000 open mines with ci
In this June 6, 2018, photo, Chris Rohrer, with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, peers in to a cave before its sealed off near Gold Hill, Uta
In this June 6, 2018, photo, Chris Rohrer, with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, climbs in to a cave before its sealed off near Gold Hill, Ut
This June 6, 2018, photo shows a contractor hired by the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining sealing off a abandoned mine near Gold Hill, Utah. In Ut
In this Aug. 26, 2018, photo, Jeremy MacLee explores a mine near Eureka, Utah. Underneath the mountains and deserts of the U.S. West lie hundreds of t
In this Aug. 14, 2018, photo, Jeremy MacLee looks at a timbers in a mine near Eureka, Utah. Underneath the mountains and deserts of the U.S. West lie
In this Aug. 14, 2018, photo, an explorer maneuvers around rocks in a mine near Eureka, Utah. A Utah agency is working to seal thousands of old mines
This Aug. 28, 2018, photo shows a rail car at an abandoned mine in Hiawatha, Utah. Many mines are like a time capsule, complete with rail cars and too
This Aug. 28, 2018, photo shows the entrance of an abandoned mine in Hiawatha, Utah. Underneath the mountains and deserts of the U.S. West lie hundred
This Oct. 17, 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows a rescue team gathers to rescue a man who fell into an old abandoned m
EUREKA, Utah (AP) — An Arizona man's fall into an old mine shaft this month put a spotlight on the hundreds of thousands of abandoned mines that pepper the landscape of the American West.
They're a legacy of the region's prospecting past, when almost anyone could dig a mine and then walk away with little cleanup required when it stopped producing.
Work is underway to seal old mines in places like Utah, where people have died or been hurt after falling into them. Earlier this year, two missing teens were found dead in a Utah mine shaft after authorities say a man killed them and dumped their bodies.
In Arizona, prospector John Waddell plunged to the rocky bottom of a mine shaft Oct. 15 after the rigging he used to lower himself broke. He spent nearly three days there, injured and hungry, before a friend heard his cries for help.
Still, some adventurers would prefer old mines stay open. For years, a dedicated subculture of well-prepared explorers has been slipping into the West's abandoned mines — many more than a century old — to see their tunnels lined with sparkling quartz, deserted rail cars and caverns that open in the earth like hidden ballrooms.
