NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Pistol Annies have a sassy new divorce song called "Got My Name Changed Back," but the trio of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe won't say who inspired it.

On "Interstate Gospel," their new album out Friday, the singer-songwriters take on topics like failed marriages, desperate wives, female friendships and complicated women with a lot of wry humor and just the right amount of sadness.

Lambert said they feel braver as a trio than they are in their solo careers and they like to celebrate things that aren't so positive. Presley said it's a feel-good divorce song that was needed.

The trio will perform at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14.