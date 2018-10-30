  1. Home
Still golden: Biles, Americans roll at world championships

By WILL GRAVES , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/30 23:42
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The juggernaut led by Simone Biles keeps right on rolling, kidney stone or no kidney stone.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team cruised to a gold medal at the world gymnastics championships Tuesday, extending a run of dominance that only seems to be picking up momentum.

The Americans had a team score of 171.629 in winning their fourth straight world title, well clear of silver medalist Russia and bronze medalist China.

The 8.766 margin of victory is the largest at a major international competition since the U.S.'s streak began in 2011. The gap between first and second was more than two times the margin between second and eighth.

Biles, the reigning Olympic champion, is dealing with a kidney stone diagnosed last week and is attempting to fight through the pain.