HONG KONG (AP) — Louis Cha, a Hong Kong journalist and best-selling Chinese martial arts novelist, has died at age 94 after a long illness.

The Hong Kong newspaper founded by Cha, Ming Pao, said he passed away Tuesday at a Hong Kong hospital.

Cha's novels about ancient Chinese swordsmen have sold millions and are among the most widely read in the Chinese-speaking world. They inspired film adaptations, TV and radio dramas, and greatly influenced Hong Kong popular culture.

They include "The Heaven Sword and the Dragon Saber," about a kindhearted hero who is indecisive but uses his kung fu skills to unify a divided gang and is elected its leader, and "The Eagle-Shooting Heroes," about a tragic hero who sacrifices his life in guarding the country against invading Mongolians.