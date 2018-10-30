ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek prosecutor has sought the conviction of all nine suspects in the fatal beating of an American tourist on a western resort island last year.

Speaking at the murder trial Tuesday in the southwestern city of Patras, Panagiotis Meidanis described the suspects as "hooligans who displayed intensely antisocial behavior."

22-year-old Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was fatally assaulted in the street following an altercation in a bar at Zakynthos' popular Laganas resort in July 2017.

One Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serbian origin are on trial.

Prosecutor Meidanis called for six of the suspects to be convicted of murder, which carries a life sentence; one of complicity to murder; and two of causing bodily harm.

The trial continues Thursday, with a ruling expected in mid-November.