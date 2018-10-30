WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--REAL MADRID-COACH

MADRID — Real Madrid is looking for a coach to replace Julen Lopetegui and quickly put the team back on track. Antonio Conte, Roberto Martinez, and Santiago Solari are among the candidates. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO SPENDING

TOKYO — The minister in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics says national government spending is billions less than a recent national government audit showed. By Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 390 words, photo.

BOX--AIBA ELECTION

GENEVA — The presidential election to lead the amateur boxing association, with its recognition by the Olympic movement potentially at stake, will have two candidates after all. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 570 words, photo.

GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DOHA, Qatar — Simone Biles leads the U.S. into the team finals at the world gymnastics championships. The Americans topped qualifying by nearly nine points. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Novak Djokovic heads into the Paris Masters looking for a record-extending fifth title. He also wants to reclaim the No. 1 ranking and starts his bid against qualifier Joao Sousa in the second round. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — English Premier League side Bournemouth hosts Norwich chasing a spot in the quarterfinals of the League Cup. UPCOMING: 130 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich visits fourth-tier side SV Roedinghausen in the second round of the German Cup, where Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Duesseldorf also face lower-league teams. Wolfsburg visits Bundesliga rival Hannover. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid visits fourth-division club Sant Andreu in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Thompson hits NBA record 14 3s as Warriors top Bulls 149-124. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Monahan, Lindholm net 3rd-period goals, Flames top Leafs 3-1. SENT: 170 words, photo.

— FBN--PATRIOTS-BILLS — McCourty's pick-6 seals Patriots' 25-6 win over Bills. By John Wawrow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.