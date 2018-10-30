WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship (all times local):

Constitutional experts are questioning President Donald Trump's legal ability to limit a constitutional amendment on birthright citizenship without Congress' consent.

Sarah Turberville directs The Constitution Project at the Project on Government Oversight and says Trump is "not a king" and "can't announce what the law is."

Other experts said Tuesday such an executive order might be possible if narrowly drawn but would violate the spirit of the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Trump says in an interview with "Axios on HBO" he wants to end birthright citizenship for babies born to non-citizens and immigrants not authorized to be in the U.S. Most scholars believe ending birthright citizenship would require an amendment to the Constitution.

As early as 2015, Trump characterized birthright citizenship as a "magnet" for illegal immigration and the 14th Amendment as "questionable" in this context.

President Donald Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

The president's comments to "Axios on HBO" come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies before the midterm elections. Trump believes focusing on immigration will energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress.

Revoking birthright citizenship would spark a court fight over the president's unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for children born in the U.S.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said "they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

Trump says White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It's unclear how quickly he'd act on an executive order.