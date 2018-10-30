COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the Danish security service says a massive police operation in eastern Denmark last month was part of attempts to thwart an Iranian intelligence operation to kill an opposition activist.

Finn Borch Andersen said Tuesday police on Sept. 28 were searching for a stolen, Swedish-registered car when they briefly cut off the island where Copenhagen sits from the rest of the country and closed the borders with Germany and Sweden. They later found it had no connection with the case.

A Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent was arrested Oct. 21.

A terror attack in Iran on Sept. 22 left at least 25 people dead. Tehran afterward summoned Denmark's ambassador and accused the Danish government of harboring "members of the terrorist group" believed to be behind the attack.