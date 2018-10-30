TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Free shows from domestic and international performing arts groups are scheduled for Nov. 3 in the evening when the Taichung World Flora Exposition opens at the Shuinan Smart City, according to a news release on the website of the city’s Information Bureau on Tuesday.

The Shuinan Smart City is located at the intersection of Kaixuan Rd. and Kaixuan 7th Rd. in Xitun District.

According to the official website of the floral exposition, special opening shows will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. The shows will be followed by performances by the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. when the opening ceremony takes place. Performances will resume from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whangara Mai Tawhiti, a Maori traditional dance troupe from New Zealand and one of the international groups to perform at the opening, arrived in Taiwan on Monday. On Tuesday morning, they came to the opening venue to rehearse with Taiwan’s Chio-Tian Folk Drums & Art Troupe, according to the information bureau.

In 2017 Whangara Mai Tawhiti won the national title of Te Matatini, a biennial New Zealand festival highlighting traditional Maori culture, especially the performing arts, according to the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau.

All performances during the opening on Nov. 3 are free, the information bureau said, referring to the floral exposition’s official website for more information.