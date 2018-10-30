  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Free shows at World Flora Exposition opening on Nov. 3 

Whangara Mai Tawhiti, a Maori traditional dance troupe from New Zealand, will also perform at the opening

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 20:55
Members of Whangara Mai Tawhiti in Taichung (photo courtesy of Taichung Information Bureau)

Members of Whangara Mai Tawhiti in Taichung (photo courtesy of Taichung Information Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Free shows from domestic and international performing arts groups are scheduled for Nov. 3 in the evening when the Taichung World Flora Exposition opens at the Shuinan Smart City, according to a news release on the website of the city’s Information Bureau on Tuesday.

The Shuinan Smart City is located at the intersection of Kaixuan Rd. and Kaixuan 7th Rd. in Xitun District.

According to the official website of the floral exposition, special opening shows will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. The shows will be followed by performances by the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. when the opening ceremony takes place. Performances will resume from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.     

Whangara Mai Tawhiti, a Maori traditional dance troupe from New Zealand and one of the international groups to perform at the opening, arrived in Taiwan on Monday. On Tuesday morning, they came to the opening venue to rehearse with Taiwan’s Chio-Tian Folk Drums & Art Troupe, according to the information bureau.

In 2017 Whangara Mai Tawhiti won the national title of Te Matatini, a biennial New Zealand festival highlighting traditional Maori culture, especially the performing arts, according to the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau.

All performances during the opening on Nov. 3 are free, the information bureau said, referring to the floral exposition’s official website for more information.
Taichung World Flora Exposition
Whangara Mai Tawhiti
Chio-Tian Folk Drums & Art Troupe

RELATED ARTICLES

Maori dance troupe arrives in Taiwan for upcoming Taichung Flora Expo
Maori dance troupe arrives in Taiwan for upcoming Taichung Flora Expo
2018/10/29 17:03
 ‘Jadeite Cabbage’ from National Palace Museum to be exhibited at Taichung Flora Show
 ‘Jadeite Cabbage’ from National Palace Museum to be exhibited at Taichung Flora Show
2018/09/20 14:05
Sneak preview of Taiwan's Taichung Flora Expo after dark
Sneak preview of Taiwan's Taichung Flora Expo after dark
2018/09/04 16:36
187 students selected as Taichung World Flora Expo goodwill ambassadors
187 students selected as Taichung World Flora Expo goodwill ambassadors
2018/08/20 20:15
Taichung Flora Expo to debut theme song by Taiwanese pop singer named event ambassador
Taichung Flora Expo to debut theme song by Taiwanese pop singer named event ambassador
2018/07/19 14:04