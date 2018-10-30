Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;87;77;A t-storm around;88;77;WNW;8;77%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;88;78;Variable cloudiness;88;76;N;10;43%;6%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;NE;3;32%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;65;55;Inc. clouds;65;51;SSE;7;37%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;47;42;Mostly cloudy;51;46;ESE;11;79%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;33;19;Sunny;31;21;NNE;5;64%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;63;47;Decreasing clouds;63;41;W;5;34%;7%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A snow squall;36;20;Partly sunny;28;14;NW;10;49%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;91;74;A strong t-storm;90;72;S;9;73%;85%;7

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;73;62;Partly sunny, humid;77;62;NNW;5;79%;24%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;62;53;Increasing clouds;66;55;WSW;10;60%;77%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;NW;7;31%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;Showers and t-storms;91;75;E;7;77%;85%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;86;66;Partly sunny;85;67;ENE;9;51%;27%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;93;74;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;NE;8;48%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;62;55;Rainy times;63;51;SW;21;74%;93%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;N;5;39%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with clearing;71;48;Turning sunny, warm;72;55;ESE;4;68%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with some sun;70;44;Cooler;55;43;E;8;56%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;45;An afternoon shower;67;46;ESE;7;68%;63%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;SSE;9;74%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;66;47;Periods of sun, mild;64;48;SE;11;68%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;46;38;A thick cloud cover;51;47;SE;6;73%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;79;54;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;NE;5;60%;11%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;70;46;Partly sunny, mild;67;48;E;5;56%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;68;61;An afternoon shower;74;50;SSE;8;71%;52%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;NE;4;43%;84%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunlit and cool;58;43;Abundant sunshine;62;42;N;6;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;NE;9;33%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;63;50;Partly sunny;63;52;S;13;52%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;84;68;A shower or t-storm;83;69;E;4;70%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;ENE;9;83%;92%;2

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;62;48;Clouds and sun;56;46;NNW;7;68%;25%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;89;78;Morning showers;87;77;WSW;6;79%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;59;45;Mostly cloudy;51;42;SSE;13;71%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Clouds and sun;84;77;N;13;73%;4%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;80;66;Thunderstorms;68;49;NNW;7;83%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;71;Turning sunny;90;73;ENE;9;65%;28%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;63;Hazy sun;88;63;ENE;4;57%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Rain, then snow;43;32;Sun and clouds;47;34;SW;7;67%;29%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy with a shower;85;70;Showers around;86;71;SE;6;68%;69%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;E;7;63%;6%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;49;34;Mostly cloudy;49;35;W;9;82%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A thick cloud cover;59;49;Periods of rain;57;42;SSE;6;72%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;61;53;Occasional rain;61;57;WSW;14;77%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;64;N;10;48%;4%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;89;57;Sunny and very warm;92;61;ENE;6;18%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;E;10;57%;25%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with some sun;42;40;Morning showers;51;43;SW;17;92%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;70;Partly sunny;91;73;SSW;6;58%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;Clouds and sun;84;68;NNE;11;43%;14%;5

Honolulu, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;A shower or two;85;73;ENE;7;76%;68%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunlit and nice;88;62;Mostly sunny;89;63;ENE;6;40%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;Hazy sun;85;62;N;5;53%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;73;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;57;ENE;6;73%;25%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;93;77;Heavy showers;91;76;ENE;6;73%;93%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;95;82;A thunderstorm;92;80;SW;8;58%;62%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;Variable cloudiness;79;57;NNW;7;27%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;76;48;Cooler;64;48;NNW;3;57%;72%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;69;Warm with hazy sun;97;69;NNW;4;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;Sunshine, pleasant;80;52;S;5;47%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;101;78;Sunny;100;78;N;10;27%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;63;50;Cloudy and mild;60;46;SSE;7;76%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;7;68%;65%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;73;A t-storm around;87;74;WSW;6;69%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;79;70;Spotty showers;82;71;E;7;84%;85%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;3;79%;80%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;39;A p.m. t-storm;59;40;NNE;7;60%;80%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;7;76%;60%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;62;Partly sunny;69;61;S;8;74%;38%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;57;52;A few showers;59;50;ENE;7;85%;71%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;49;35;An afternoon shower;54;48;ENE;7;70%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;76;57;Plenty of sun;80;58;NNW;5;29%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;W;8;74%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Cold with rain;48;43;Spotty showers;54;39;WSW;9;65%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Downpours;85;80;A t-storm in spots;86;81;W;11;75%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;94;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;SSW;5;71%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;85;78;Spotty showers;89;78;ESE;6;75%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;80;52;Rather cloudy;73;58;SSE;8;59%;33%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;72;53;A t-storm in spots;75;55;NNW;4;54%;69%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;ENE;11;58%;18%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cool;52;48;A morning shower;59;45;SSE;6;84%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;Partial sunshine;85;77;E;8;71%;34%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Afternoon showers;72;62;A morning shower;68;54;SSE;12;62%;57%;3

Montreal, Canada;Areas of low clouds;42;33;Periods of rain;41;36;NNW;3;83%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;35;26;Clouding up;37;34;S;10;66%;58%;1

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;93;75;Hazy and very warm;96;73;N;9;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;58;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NE;10;60%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;56;44;Clouds and sun;64;56;SW;10;60%;19%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;Plenty of sun;83;52;WNW;5;44%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;35;20;Cloudy and colder;26;18;WSW;12;68%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;67;49;Partly sunny;63;48;NNW;8;55%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Wintry mix to rain;44;41;Showers around;45;36;SSW;6;86%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;42;30;Occasional rain;41;34;NW;10;89%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;SE;10;74%;67%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;6;80%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;93;75;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;8;69%;70%;10

Paris, France;Rather cloudy;48;36;Spotty showers;54;48;SE;8;70%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;79;58;Partly sunny;73;55;S;12;58%;11%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;71;Partly sunny;90;71;NW;8;51%;2%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;N;11;67%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;5;55%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sunshine;65;38;Clouds and sun;56;40;ESE;5;59%;3%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;51;31;Sunshine;53;29;NW;6;60%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;70;54;A little rain;72;55;WSW;8;47%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy with rain;63;51;Periods of rain;60;56;SW;14;83%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;A morning shower;85;75;ESE;9;64%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;39;28;Partly sunny;38;29;NNW;5;81%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and milder;50;48;Not as cool;57;37;S;8;83%;6%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;70;Sunny;86;72;ENE;7;64%;4%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;80;57;Mostly cloudy;81;56;NNE;6;25%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;66;53;A shower in the p.m.;68;57;E;7;58%;89%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;36;34;Rain and drizzle;46;41;S;11;82%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and breezy;70;52;Sunshine, pleasant;70;56;WSW;5;48%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A t-storm in spots;82;61;E;5;65%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;74;A stray shower;85;76;E;6;68%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;A t-storm in spots;76;66;W;5;93%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;73;48;Nice with sunshine;73;48;E;8;35%;26%;8

Santiago, Chile;Brief a.m. showers;74;53;Rather cloudy;77;50;SW;5;45%;29%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;N;4;70%;33%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;52;46;Spotty showers;54;44;NE;4;85%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;49;Rain;58;55;S;6;90%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;52;33;Plenty of sun;54;33;NW;4;54%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;70;54;NNE;9;45%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;91;75;Thundershower;89;76;NNE;7;83%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;73;48;Mostly sunny;73;47;SSW;4;61%;10%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;75;A stray shower;87;75;ENE;6;72%;66%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;50;47;Mostly sunny;52;38;SW;13;78%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;Partly sunny;77;68;SE;13;61%;14%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;80;70;Cloudy with showers;74;66;ENE;11;80%;95%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and breezy;42;41;A shower in the a.m.;55;44;SW;13;90%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;57;44;Cloudy and cool;54;42;SSE;5;76%;35%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;68;42;Sunny and nice;64;44;ENE;6;54%;27%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;64;48;Abundant sunshine;66;49;SSW;7;29%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;Plenty of sun;86;63;E;6;29%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;77;58;Variable cloudiness;79;62;ENE;4;58%;26%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;67;52;Partial sunshine;65;49;NNW;6;54%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;49;42;Periods of rain;55;41;WNW;8;88%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler but pleasant;75;70;An afternoon shower;79;70;SE;9;60%;84%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;71;53;A t-storm in spots;78;62;SSE;9;55%;41%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;49;15;Mostly sunny, mild;49;19;ESE;6;52%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;52;47;Occasional rain;54;49;ENE;4;82%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, breezy;65;46;Clouds and sun;63;53;SSE;8;63%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, less humid;90;65;Plenty of sun;87;61;E;5;52%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;56;50;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;43;S;8;80%;3%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;72;47;Sunny and mild;61;45;SE;4;73%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;54;49;Mostly cloudy;59;49;NNW;16;60%;70%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;Mostly sunny;89;72;NNW;6;71%;44%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;65;37;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;2;46%;7%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather