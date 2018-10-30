Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;WNW;12;77%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;31;26;Variable cloudiness;31;24;N;16;43%;6%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;NE;5;32%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;13;Inc. clouds;18;11;SSE;11;37%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;8;5;Mostly cloudy;11;8;ESE;18;79%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;0;-7;Sunny;-1;-6;NNE;9;64%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;17;9;Decreasing clouds;17;5;W;9;34%;7%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A snow squall;2;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-10;NW;16;49%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;33;23;A strong t-storm;32;22;S;14;73%;85%;7

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;23;17;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;NNW;7;79%;24%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;17;12;Increasing clouds;19;13;WSW;16;60%;77%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;NW;11;31%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers and t-storms;33;24;E;11;77%;85%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;30;19;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;14;51%;27%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NE;13;48%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;17;13;Rainy times;17;11;SW;34;74%;93%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;N;8;39%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with clearing;21;9;Turning sunny, warm;22;13;ESE;6;68%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with some sun;21;7;Cooler;13;6;E;13;56%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;7;An afternoon shower;19;8;ESE;11;68%;63%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;SSE;14;74%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Periods of sun, mild;18;9;SE;18;68%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;8;3;A thick cloud cover;10;8;SE;10;73%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;26;12;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;NE;8;60%;11%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Partly sunny, mild;20;9;E;8;56%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;20;16;An afternoon shower;24;10;SSE;13;71%;52%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;NE;6;43%;84%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunlit and cool;14;6;Abundant sunshine;16;5;N;10;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;NE;15;33%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;S;21;52%;25%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;29;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;E;6;70%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;ENE;15;83%;92%;2

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;17;9;Clouds and sun;14;8;NNW;11;68%;25%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;31;25;Morning showers;31;25;WSW;9;79%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;7;Mostly cloudy;11;6;SSE;20;71%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;25;N;21;73%;4%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;26;19;Thunderstorms;20;9;NNW;11;83%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;21;Turning sunny;32;23;ENE;14;65%;28%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;31;17;ENE;6;57%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Rain, then snow;6;0;Sun and clouds;8;1;SW;11;67%;29%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy with a shower;29;21;Showers around;30;22;SE;10;68%;69%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;E;11;63%;6%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;10;1;Mostly cloudy;10;2;W;15;82%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A thick cloud cover;15;10;Periods of rain;14;6;SSE;9;72%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;16;12;Occasional rain;16;14;WSW;22;77%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;N;16;48%;4%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;32;14;Sunny and very warm;33;16;ENE;10;18%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;E;16;57%;25%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with some sun;6;4;Morning showers;11;6;SW;27;92%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;21;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;9;58%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Clouds and sun;29;20;NNE;17;43%;14%;5

Honolulu, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;11;76%;68%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunlit and nice;31;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;ENE;10;40%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Hazy sun;30;17;N;9;53%;27%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;14;ENE;9;73%;25%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;34;25;Heavy showers;33;25;ENE;10;73%;93%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;35;28;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;13;58%;62%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Variable cloudiness;26;14;NNW;11;27%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;24;9;Cooler;18;9;NNW;4;57%;72%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Warm with hazy sun;36;20;NNW;7;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;S;8;47%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;38;26;Sunny;38;26;N;17;27%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;17;10;Cloudy and mild;16;8;SSE;11;76%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;11;68%;65%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;9;69%;64%;3

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;26;21;Spotty showers;28;21;E;11;84%;85%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;5;79%;80%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;A p.m. t-storm;15;4;NNE;12;60%;80%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;12;76%;60%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;21;16;S;13;74%;38%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;11;A few showers;15;10;ENE;12;85%;71%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;An afternoon shower;12;9;ENE;12;70%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;25;14;Plenty of sun;27;15;NNW;8;29%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;W;13;74%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Cold with rain;9;6;Spotty showers;12;4;WSW;14;65%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Downpours;29;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;W;18;75%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;8;71%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;29;26;Spotty showers;32;26;ESE;10;75%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;11;Rather cloudy;23;15;SSE;13;59%;33%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNW;6;54%;69%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;ENE;17;58%;18%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cool;11;9;A morning shower;15;7;SSE;10;84%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Partial sunshine;29;25;E;13;71%;34%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Afternoon showers;22;16;A morning shower;20;12;SSE;19;62%;57%;3

Montreal, Canada;Areas of low clouds;6;1;Periods of rain;5;2;NNW;4;83%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;2;-4;Clouding up;3;1;S;16;66%;58%;1

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;34;24;Hazy and very warm;36;23;N;14;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;17;60%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;13;7;Clouds and sun;18;13;SW;16;60%;19%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;Plenty of sun;28;11;WNW;8;44%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Cloudy and colder;-3;-8;WSW;19;68%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;17;9;NNW;12;55%;26%;4

Oslo, Norway;Wintry mix to rain;6;5;Showers around;7;2;SSW;10;86%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;6;-1;Occasional rain;5;1;NW;16;89%;77%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;SE;16;74%;67%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;10;80%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;12;69%;70%;10

Paris, France;Rather cloudy;9;2;Spotty showers;12;9;SE;13;70%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;26;14;Partly sunny;23;13;S;19;58%;11%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;32;22;NW;13;51%;2%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;18;67%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;A t-storm in spots;32;21;ESE;8;55%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sunshine;19;3;Clouds and sun;13;4;ESE;8;59%;3%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;11;-1;Sunshine;12;-2;NW;10;60%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;12;A little rain;22;13;WSW;13;47%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy with rain;17;10;Periods of rain;16;14;SW;23;83%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;ESE;15;64%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;4;-2;Partly sunny;3;-2;NNW;7;81%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and milder;10;9;Not as cool;14;3;S;13;83%;6%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;21;Sunny;30;22;ENE;12;64%;4%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;27;14;Mostly cloudy;27;13;NNE;10;25%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;19;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;14;E;11;58%;89%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Rain and drizzle;8;5;S;17;82%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and breezy;21;11;Sunshine, pleasant;21;13;WSW;9;48%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;E;8;65%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray shower;30;25;E;10;68%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;A t-storm in spots;24;19;W;8;93%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;23;9;Nice with sunshine;23;9;E;13;35%;26%;8

Santiago, Chile;Brief a.m. showers;23;11;Rather cloudy;25;10;SW;9;45%;29%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;N;7;70%;33%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;11;8;Spotty showers;12;6;NE;7;85%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Rain;14;13;S;10;90%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;11;0;Plenty of sun;12;0;NW;7;54%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;15;45%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;33;24;Thundershower;32;25;NNE;11;83%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny;23;9;SSW;7;61%;10%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;24;A stray shower;31;24;ENE;9;72%;66%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;10;8;Mostly sunny;11;4;SW;21;78%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Partly sunny;25;20;SE;20;61%;14%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Cloudy with showers;23;19;ENE;18;80%;95%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and breezy;6;5;A shower in the a.m.;13;7;SW;21;90%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;14;7;Cloudy and cool;12;5;SSE;8;76%;35%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;20;5;Sunny and nice;18;7;ENE;10;54%;27%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;18;9;Abundant sunshine;19;9;SSW;11;29%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Plenty of sun;30;17;E;9;29%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;25;14;Variable cloudiness;26;17;ENE;6;58%;26%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partial sunshine;19;10;NNW;9;54%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;10;6;Periods of rain;13;5;WNW;12;88%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler but pleasant;24;21;An afternoon shower;26;21;SE;14;60%;84%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;21;12;A t-storm in spots;26;16;SSE;14;55%;41%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-9;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-7;ESE;10;52%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;11;8;Occasional rain;12;10;ENE;6;82%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, breezy;18;8;Clouds and sun;17;12;SSE;14;63%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, less humid;32;18;Plenty of sun;30;16;E;8;52%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;13;10;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;6;S;13;80%;3%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;22;8;Sunny and mild;16;7;SE;7;73%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;12;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;NNW;26;60%;70%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;NNW;9;71%;44%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;18;3;Mostly sunny;18;4;NE;4;46%;7%;3

_____

