PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a 35-year-old man has shot and killed his mother, sister-in-law, nephew and cousin amid a family feud over property inheritance.

Officer Qaiser Khan says Tuesday's shooting took place in the northwestern town of Charsadda.

He says the suspect, Arshad Jamal, opened fire from a rifle, killing his mother, his brother's wife and her 3-year-old son. He was fleeing from the scene when his cousin, Ahsanullah Sherpao, a local journalist, came rushing to stop him.

Khan says Jamal fired again and killed his cousin before fleeing the scene. He is now on the run.

Sherpao was the secretary of the town press club and was associated with a local, Pashtu-language TV station.

Family feuds, mostly over property, often turn violent in Pakistan and claim many lives every year.