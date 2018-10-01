  1. Home
  2. Culture

Hong Kong martial arts writer Louis Cha dies aged 94

More than 100 million of his 'wuxia' novels found readers

  191
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 20:09
Wuxia novelist Louis Cha.

Wuxia novelist Louis Cha. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong martial arts novelist Louis Cha, the best-selling Chinese-language author, died in hospital aged 94 on Tuesday, media reports said.

Cha, better known under his pen name Jin Yong (金庸), sold more than 100 million of his “wuxia” (武俠, “martial arts and chivalry”) novels worldwide from the 1950s until today.

Born in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, he was once expelled from school for criticizing the Kuomintang government of President Chiang Kai-shek. Later, his father was executed by the Communist regime for “counterrevolutionary” activities.

After launching his first serialized martial arts novel, “The Book and the Sword,” in 1955, he resigned from his job and went to work as scriptwriter for a movie company.

Between the mid-fifties and 1970, he wrote 14 novels or novellas and one short story, most of which were turned into movies or television shows, and were watched by millions in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. After 1970, he revised several of his works, launching a second revision process from 1999 until 2006.

His most famous novels include “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” (射鵰英雄傳), “The Heavenly Sword and the Dragon Saber” (倚天屠龍記), and his final work, “Sword of the Yue Maiden” (越女劍).

Apart from his literary production, he also found the time to launch the Hong Kong newspaper “Ming Pao” (明報) in 1959 and to serve as its editor-in-chief until his retirement at the age of 65 in 1989.
Louis Cha
Jin Yong
Hong Kong
martial arts
wuxia
Ming Pao

RELATED ARTICLES

China’s Xi opens ‘world’s longest sea-crossing bridge’
China’s Xi opens ‘world’s longest sea-crossing bridge’
2018/10/23 17:55
The erosion of democracy in Hong Kong offers a stark warning to Taiwan
The erosion of democracy in Hong Kong offers a stark warning to Taiwan
2018/10/20 09:40
Hong Kong in unprecedented democracy regression: report
Hong Kong in unprecedented democracy regression: report
2018/10/16 18:04
Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong against proposed artificial islands for housing
Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong against proposed artificial islands for housing
2018/10/15 15:36
Federation of Hong Kong Industries says trade war will lead to layoffs, psychological effects on Hong Kong manufacturers
Federation of Hong Kong Industries says trade war will lead to layoffs, psychological effects on Hong Kong manufacturers
2018/10/09 15:07