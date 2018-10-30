TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A film titled “Our Taichung” (咱的台中) debuted Oct. 30, providing a peek into the beauty of the city in middle Taiwan from a bird’s eye view, as part of Taichung City Government’s effort to promote tourism.

A collaboration between the city government and Taiwan Aerial Imaging, the aerial documentary was directed by Chi Yi (齊怡), who was shortlisted in the 53th Golden Bell Awards, and narrated by Wu Nien-jen (吳念真), a reputed Taiwanese director and scriptwriter, said the Information Bureau of Taichung in a press release.

Lasting eight minutes, the film brings the audience on a journey to discover the natural scenery, cultural landscape, and a selection of architectural landmarks found in Taichung.

Highlights include Gaomei Wetlands (高美濕地), Taichung Park (台中公園), Huludun Park (葫蘆墩公園), the Green Line of Taichung metro network, the old and new Taichung Train Stations, National Taichung Theater (台中國家歌劇院), Luce Memorial Chapel (路思義教堂), and Taichung Software Park (台中軟體園區).

The movie is the second project in which the city government has ventured to market Taichung through aerial photography, following the success of a similar documentary released in 2014 titled “Taichung – The Heart of Taiwan” (台中心動), which focuses on the picturesque mountainous scenes of Taichung and was directed by the late Taiwanese filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林).

Scenes featured in the documentary (Photo/Taichung City Government)