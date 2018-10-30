TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Streets in Pingtung City and Kenting have been given a makeover, with the Pingtung County Government inviting local and international artists to reimagine common objects, reported CNA.

Across southern Taiwan, bus shelters, a bridge, and bikeways have been transformed into “street art galleries,” according to Pingtung County Government.

Since September, the Cultural Affairs Department of Pingtung Country Government has invited numerous artists to transform the city, with the view to create new highlights in the region.

Objects and areas near to Pingtung train station, Pingtung Bus Station, Linluo Township bus interchange, Kenting Bus Station, and other sites have been transformed, according to CNA.

The Linluo section of Taiwan’s National Cycle Route has been transformed using “3D painting” and the theme “scenery of exceptional charm,” reported CNA.



(CNA image)

A Pingtung City bus shelter has been transformed under the concept of “I accompany you,” with a large sea snail motif framing the shelter.



(CNA image)

Near to Pingtung City’s Min Park, an 800 meter corridor has been revived with tidal-inspired designs.

Wu Ming-jung (吳明榮), head of the Cultural Affairs Department of Pingtung Country Government said that in the future, the city’s art and street aesthetics will continue to be promoted, and even manhole covers will be brought to life, reported CNA.