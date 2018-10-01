  1. Home
Taiwanese luckiest East Asians for taking up special days off: Expedia

India has the most employees complaining about the inability to take up extra days off

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 17:44
A beach in Yilan County (photo from Pixabay).

A beach in Yilan County (photo from Pixabay).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwanese are the luckiest people in East Asia when it comes to taking extra days off, though they are also the people most likely to take a look at e-mails from work when they are on holiday, according to a report by online travel platform Expedia.

The research was conducted in 19 countries with 11,144 respondents, the United Daily News reported Tuesday.

Asked whether they felt their right to take days off was being trampled upon, 49 percent of Taiwanese employees responded affirmatively, a percentage worse than only Great Britain and Spain in the review.

The frontrunners for disgruntled holidaymakers were all Asian nations, with India, where 75 percent were complaining, leading the field, followed by South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia, according to Expedia.

Taiwanese had also already taken up 12 out of 14 special days off for the year, or 86 percent, rhe review said. The Japanese were at the bottom of the pile for this category, with only 10 out of 20 special holidays taken up so far.
