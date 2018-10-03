TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — King Car Cultural & Education Foundation recently conducted a survey that found 67 percent of young Taiwanese are willing to consider studying or working in Southeast Asia.

In a press conference today, the foundation announced the results of its survey on the international outlook of young Taiwanese. Of those surveyed, 72 percent said they felt an international mindset could only be achieved by living outside the country.

According to the survey results, when asked, 58 percent said that foreign language and communication deficiencies are Taiwan’s biggest obstacles in foreign diplomacy, and 48 percent said Taiwanese need to work on becoming more internationally-minded.

In addition, 50 percent of those surveyed view working holidays as a means to acquire a deeper international mindset, and 45 percent said they would consider becoming exchange students.

Young Taiwanese view Japan, the U.S., South Korea, and “African countries” as Taiwan’s biggest allies. They also believe China, the U.S., and Japan are the most important partners for economic development in Taiwan. The same three countries are also the most important when considering Taiwan’s national defense, according to survey results.

The Taiwanese government has been working hard to promote its New Southbound Policy goals across all facets of political and social life. Whether as a result of this or not, almost 80% of Taiwanese university students said they would consider studying or working in Southeast Asia now.

Professor of Soochow University’s Politics Department, Liu Birong (劉必榮), was invited to comment on the results. He said they indicated Taiwanese youth still had a rather shallow international outlook, pointing out the belief that “African countries” are some of Taiwan’s biggest allies could have been prompted by a recent presidential visit to Swaziland. In fact, Swaziland is now the only country on the whole African continent that officially recognizes Taiwan.

The professor said encouraging students to go abroad could improve their knowledge of different cultures and international political situations. Though Taiwanese people do travel to Southeast Asia, they may not pick up any knowledge about the rich cultures or histories that exist within the region, he added.

King Car Cultural & Education Foundation conducted the questionnaire among high school and university students. The total number of participants was 2,856.