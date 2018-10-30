  1. Home
Eligible backpackers in Taiwan pampered with up to NT$2,500 subsidies for individual travels

Room subsidy of NT$1,000 will be increased to NT$1,500 if one of the lodgers is over 60 years old

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 17:25
(photo taken from East Coast National Scenic Area website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau on Monday announced details of a room and transportation subsidy program for backpackers who will travel and stay in Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, Pingtung counties, and Kaohsiung City on the weekdays during the upcoming two months.

However, Toucheng Township, Jiaoxi Township, and Yilan City of Yilan County are not included in the program, the agency said in a news release without giving any explanation for the exclusion.  

The agency said it had set aside a budget of NT$95 million (about US$ 3.17 million) for the program aiming at boosting tourism in the five municipalities during the winter.

As part of the subsidy scheme, backpackers of Taiwan nationality who stay in a hotel in the five municipalities on any day from Sunday to Friday during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 are eligible to apply for a room subsidy of NT$1,000 and a transportation subsidy of NT$1,000 per room. The room subsidy will be increased to NT$1,500 if one of the lodgers is over 60 years old.

The agency said that, as senior citizens over 60 years old account for more than 20% of Taiwan’s population and are freer on weekdays, it offers them preferential subsidies in a bid to revitalize the domestic tourism market.

In addition to the Tourism Bureau subsidies, some hotels have voluntarily offered discounts of their own, the agency added.  

For more information about the subsidies, please refer to this site.
Tourism Bureau

