MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian official says one person is missing and four have been injured in an accident that damaged Russia's only aircraft carrier.

State television said Tuesday that a floating dock sank early in the morning in Murmansk in northern Russia, damaging the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which was docked for an upgrade.

The Murmansk governor said on Rossiya 24 television that four workers were injured and another is missing.

The chief of the United Shipbuilding Corporation told Russian news agencies that a crane crashed on the ship's deck, but insisted that it did not damage the ship's "vital" equipment.

The Admiral Kuznetsov was previously used in the Mediterranean Sea to launch carrier-borne Russian combat missions on targets in Syria.