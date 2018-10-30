TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s newest airline, StarLux Airlines, will begin training its founding group of 20 pilots in the U.S. next year and launch another pilot recruitment drive, reported CNA.

StarLux’s inaugural 20 pilots will receive 12 months of training in the U.S. beginning in March 2019, and the second round of pilot recruitment will take shape in January 2019.

Former EVA Airways Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) launched StarLux in May 2018, and is expected to hit the skies in 2020. The airline will target higher-end customers, and has ordered 17 A350 series aircraft from Airbus.

StarLux said they are in the final stage of the first round of pilot recruitment, and 26 people are left from the original candidate pool of 800. The selection outcome is expected to be announced on Nov. 30

The lucky 20 will have all expenses paid during their year-long training. The new pilots will obtain their commercial pilot's licenses, as well as perform a host of route-specific training.