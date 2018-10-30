ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders to ensure that his killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is not covered up.

Speaking at a memorial in London on Monday, Hatice Cengiz urged Trump to "help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served."

Cengiz also told the memorial that she wishes she had entered the consulate instead of her fiance.

She said in reference to an alleged Saudi hit squad sent to kill the Washington Post Journalist: "If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my JamaI, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself."

Khashoggi, who lived in exile, had written critically of Saudi Arabia's crown prince.