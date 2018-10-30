  1. Home
Acer founder urges Taiwan, Japan to join hands developing autonomous cars

Taiwan can assume a vital role in providing components and subsystems for the manufacturing of autonomous cars, said Stan Shih

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 16:31
The Nikkei held a forum on Taiwan-Japan cooperation in Taipei Oct. 30 (Photo by FB Stan Shih)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Japan are positioned to benefit from the joint creation of a “paradigm shift” in the industry of autonomous vehicles, as both sides can play important roles in the development of self-driving cars, said founder of Acer, Stan Shih (施振榮), Taiwan’s leading electronics corporation.

The remarks were made by the top Taiwanese businessman in a forum held by The Nikkei in Taipei on Oct. 30, with topics spanning Taiwan-Japan cooperation and exploration of the Southeast Asian market, reported Liberty Times.

Making a case for the two countries to create shared values, Shih noted that the competitive edge of Japan lies in technologies, quality, and culture, while Taiwan boasts advantages in ICT systems, entrepreneurship, flexibility, cost control, and adaptability, the report quoted him.

With the formation of a new paradigm shift into joint endeavors by the two sides, Taiwan can assume a vital role in providing components and subsystems for the manufacturing of autonomous cars, Shih emphasized.

Shih believes that carmakers will have to evolve to stay relevant in a market that requires an open platform in the future. Taiwan and Japan can work together to find innovative solutions for advancing digital transformation, for example incorporating AI and IoT technologies, Shih suggested.
Acer
Stan Shih

