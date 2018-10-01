TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Facebook held its developers meeting id8 in Taipei for the first time, following similar events in Singapore and South Korea.

The meeting focused on uses and applications for Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Messenger, the Central News Agency reported.

Monday’s id8 brought together more than 200 developers, technology experts, and senior product specialists from Facebook’s headquarters.

Company executives said the event was one of several occasions for Taiwanese design talent to interact with the Asia Pacific and with the whole world. In effect, the island counted more than 3,000 developers out of 150,000 belonging to developers' circles, providing a rich talent pool for the company.

One of the examples of the new technology mentioned at the id8 was how customers could pick and choose cosmetics from home and apply them to their face in a Virtual Reality environment to see the result as if they were standing inside the shop, reports said.