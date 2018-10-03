TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A report released Monday Oct. 29 indicates over 2,500 Chinese military scientists have been sent to Canada, Australia, the U.S. and other ‘Western’ countries since 2007 to uncover knowledge that could advance Chinese military technology.

Alex Joske, researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), authored the report. He describes how a huge number of Chinese military personnel have concealed identities to gain permission to work within Western institutions.

Many researchers have taken advantage of language barriers to gild their personal records by omitting connections to the Chinese state or military. Some have outright lied, publishing joint research papers that contain institution names that simply do not exist.

Joske details how military scientists have entered collaborative research projects abroad to gain scientific and technological knowledge that they can report back to Chinese authorities for use in developing People’s Liberation Army (PLA) equipment.

Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail wrote an extensive investigative report on the issue. According to the paper, one of China’s top experts in visible-light communication (technology that uses light to transmit data), Yu Hong-yi, listed affiliations with several fake institutions online.

The Globe and Mail contacted the “National Digital Switching System Engineering and Technological Research Center” and the “PLA Information Engineering University”—which Yu is listed as the dean of—to request interviews. The paper was denied and hung up on by the former, and after ringing up six numbers listed for the PLA Information Engineering University, reached only static lines which cut out after a few seconds.

Alex Joske notes that China’s main goals are to attain knowledge in the fields of navigation technology, computer science, and artificial intelligence. The PLA are especially focused on acquiring “dual use” technology that wield both civilian and potential military applications.

Chinese researchers have been collaborating with scientist in the UK over a number of years on the development of supersonic combustion ramjets (scramjets)—engines with an airflow faster than the speed of sound. The engines have been tested in a military capacity by numerous countries across the world.

A Chinese researcher and his supervisor were kicked out of Norway in 2015 after being found conducting research that could be used to develop hypersonic cruise missiles. It was later discovered they had affiliations with a PLA university in Xi’an.

The PLA describes the process as “picking flowers in foreign lands to make honey in China.” Unfortunately, many foreign institutes depend on China for scientific funding, but maintain that it is up to the state to carry out the necessary screening procedures for visiting researchers.

The full ASPI report can be found here.