SYDNEY (AP) — Australian actor and director John Jarratt has appeared in a Sydney court charged with raping a woman 42 years ago.

The 66-year-old actor is best known for his serial-killer character Mick Taylor in the "Wolf Creek" horror movies and television series. Jarratt appeared in his first two movies, "The Great Macarthy" and "Picnic at Hanging Rock," in 1975.

He told the Downing Center Local Court through his lawyer Bryan Wrench on Tuesday that he will deny the charge.

The accuser, now aged 66, told police in December 2017 that Jarratt raped her in the apartment they shared in the Sydney suburb of Randwick in September 1976.

It was not immediately clear what sentence he would face if convicted.