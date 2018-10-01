  1. Home
Taiwan’s EVA Air to develop Central American market with Copa Airlines of Panama

EVA will also work with Avianca of Colombia on flights to and from El Salvador

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 15:23
Copa Airlines aircraft at Panama City's airport (photo by Jewbask)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s EVA Air is to develop Latin American destinations in cooperation with its Copa Airlines of Panama, reports said Tuesday.

Both companies are already members of the Star Alliance and will share flight codes to expand business in Central America, the Central News Agency reported.

EVA and Copa plan to manage more than 40 flight connections a week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Panama City via Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York, thus providing some of the fastest service between Taiwan and Central America, according to CNA.

Important sights in Panama included the holiday island of San Blas and the coffee-producing region of Boquete, the airline said.

EVA noted that since joining the Star Alliance in June 2013, it had been able to offer services to more than 1,300 destinations in 190 countries.

In another example of international cooperation, it was planning to provide flights to San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, thanks to the assistance of Colombia’s Avianca, another Star Alliance member.
