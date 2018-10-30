TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For all the buzz about Huawei Technologies Co. being “the pride of China,” underscored recently by a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman suggesting Donald Trump should exchange his iPhone for one made by Huawei over security concerns, a Chinese journalist-turned media founder has asserted that the talent behind Huawei’s cellphone products are actually Japanese.

Xu Jingbo (徐靜波), a Chinese journalist who founded the online Chinese newspaper ribenxinwen.COM, told attendees at the 15th China Manufacturing International Forum on Oct. 23 that the real developers of Huawei mobile phone products are a host of Japanese engineers, reported Liberty Times.

Describing President Ren Zhengfei (任正非) of Huawei as a smart person, Xu noted that “he was not buying the production line, but the ‘brains’ behind the production,” the report quoted him. “The cellphones have been so well received because they are developed by Japanese based on Japanese techniques,” he added.

According to Xu, Huawei has established a research and development institute in the Japanese city of Yokohama, where some 400 engineers are recruited to work on the development of new smart phones for the company.

Huawei, OPPO, Xiaomi, are among the Chinese tech companies whose products are manufactured using components provided by Japanese suppliers, Xu pointed out. To emulate the success of Huawei, OPPO has also set up a research facility in Japan, he said.