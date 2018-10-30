TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As Taichung MRT’s Green Line will intersect with the Blue Line at Taichung City Hall Station, the station is expected to become the city’s second largest transit hub after TRA Taichung Station once both MRT lines are completed, the city’s transportation bureau said in a recent news release.

The Blue Line will start from Taichung Harbor and go through TRA Shalu Station, Providence University, Hungkuang University, Tunghai University, a shopping area, the city hall, the National Museum of Natural Science, the Central District, and TRA Taichung Station.

The Green Line is scheduled to begin formal operation in 2020, the agency said, adding that an initial trial run had been conducted on Oct. 23 and all participating personnel were impressed by the comfort and smoothness experienced during the run.

The trial run, which lasted about 30 minutes, started from Beitun Terminal Station and ended at Taiwan High Speed Rail Taichung Station, the agency added.