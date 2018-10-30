BEIRUT (AP) — Aid officials say tens of thousands of Syrians stranded in a desert camp near the Jordanian border are at risk of starvation amid dwindling supplies and the approach of winter.

Regional powers, meanwhile, trade blame over who is responsible for this latest humanitarian catastrophe in Syria's civil war.

Desperately needed aid deliveries to the besieged Rukban camp have repeatedly failed or been postponed, including a U.N. convoy which was supposed to go in on Thursday but has now been indefinitely delayed.

The camp is home to around 45,000 people, many of them women and children, who are camped out in the open desert. At least four people have died in the past month, due to malnutrition and lack of medical care.