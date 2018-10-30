All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 12 8 4 0 16 42 37 Tampa Bay 10 7 2 1 15 33 27 Pittsburgh 9 6 1 2 14 40 26 Montreal 10 6 2 2 14 33 25 Boston 11 6 3 2 14 34 27 Carolina 11 6 4 1 13 34 31 Buffalo 11 6 4 1 13 30 33 Columbus 10 6 4 0 12 36 38 Washington 10 5 3 2 12 39 37 New Jersey 8 5 2 1 11 28 20 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 30 25 Ottawa 10 4 4 2 10 35 39 Philadelphia 11 4 7 0 8 32 46 Florida 9 2 4 3 7 28 35 N.Y. Rangers 11 3 7 1 7 28 38 Detroit 11 2 7 2 6 25 43 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 11 8 3 0 16 38 28 Colorado 12 7 3 2 16 41 27 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 35 32 Chicago 12 6 3 3 15 41 43 Minnesota 11 6 3 2 14 31 32 San Jose 11 6 3 2 14 38 32 Vancouver 13 7 6 0 14 36 42 Edmonton 10 6 3 1 13 29 30 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 39 41 Anaheim 12 5 5 2 12 30 34 Vegas 11 5 5 1 11 26 30 Dallas 10 5 5 0 10 30 29 Arizona 10 5 5 0 10 26 20 St. Louis 10 3 4 3 9 36 39 Los Angeles 11 3 7 1 7 22 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Detroit 4, Dallas 2

Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT

Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Monday's Games

Calgary 3, Toronto 1

Vancouver 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.