|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|42
|37
|Tampa Bay
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|33
|27
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|40
|26
|Montreal
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|33
|25
|Boston
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|34
|27
|Carolina
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|34
|31
|Buffalo
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|30
|33
|Columbus
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|36
|38
|Washington
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|39
|37
|New Jersey
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|20
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|25
|Ottawa
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|35
|39
|Philadelphia
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|32
|46
|Florida
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|28
|35
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|28
|38
|Detroit
|11
|2
|7
|2
|6
|25
|43
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|38
|28
|Colorado
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|41
|27
|Winnipeg
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|35
|32
|Chicago
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|41
|43
|San Jose
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|38
|32
|Minnesota
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|31
|32
|Vancouver
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|36
|42
|Edmonton
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|29
|30
|Calgary
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|39
|41
|Anaheim
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|30
|34
|Vegas
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|26
|30
|Arizona
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|26
|20
|Dallas
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|30
|29
|St. Louis
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|36
|39
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|22
|39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Detroit 4, Dallas 2
Edmonton 2, Chicago 1, OT
Vegas 4, Ottawa 3, OT
San Jose 4, Anaheim 3, OT
|Monday's Games
Calgary 3, Toronto 1
Vancouver 5, Minnesota 2
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Winnipeg vs. Florida at Helsinki, FIN, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.