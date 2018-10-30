  1. Home
  2. Business

66% of global companies to review China investment due to trade war: study

Trade war will impact majority of surveyed companies in terms of loss of business and market share

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/30 12:42
Shipping containers in motion (Image from Pixabay)

Shipping containers in motion (Image from Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a special report by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China), 66 percent of global companies are set to review or cancel investment in China, in response to the ongoing China-U.S. trade war.

The Special Report on the Impact of U.S. and Chinese Tariffs found the majority of companies surveyed said that both U.S. and Chinese tariffs will have negative effects to varying degrees.

AmCham South China surveyed 219 companies from Sept. 21 to Oct. 10, with over half of respondents in the service sector and one third involved in manufacturing. The study included companies from Australia, China, European Union, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S., among others.

Investment by international companies in the U.S. is set to equally suffer, with 67 percent saying they will review or cancel investment.

Nearly half of respondents said they have lost market share due to the trade war. Germany, Japan and Vietnam were revealed to be the greatest competitors for U.S. companies, while India, South Korea, and Vietnam are Chinese company’s greatest competitors.

Overall, 50 percent of respondents said they have some form of plan to move manufacturing out of China and into Southeast Asia. Chinese companies were most enthusiastic about this idea, with 63% revealing this intention.
trade war
Investment
Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese Defense Minister: army will take action ‘at any costs’ to prevent Taiwan split
Chinese Defense Minister: army will take action ‘at any costs’ to prevent Taiwan split
2018/10/25 17:44
Taiwan braced for trade war fallout for at least 2 years: Finance Minister
Taiwan braced for trade war fallout for at least 2 years: Finance Minister
2018/10/24 15:41
Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions  
Southeast Asia sees growing foreign investment amid trade war tensions  
2018/10/23 15:18
Foreign investment in Taiwan surges 38% during Jan.-Sept. 2018
Foreign investment in Taiwan surges 38% during Jan.-Sept. 2018
2018/10/22 15:12
China fails to provide fixes for affected Taiwan firms amid trade war
China fails to provide fixes for affected Taiwan firms amid trade war
2018/10/20 17:13